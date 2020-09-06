Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Drops By 12.3%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.