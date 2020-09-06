Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.05. 59,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 126,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

