Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Grows By 10.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,668 shares of company stock worth $11,626,548. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.