Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

ARNC stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

