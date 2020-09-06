Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Up 6.3%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.09. 459,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 529,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $343.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

