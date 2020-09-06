Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Up 6.3%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62. 1,197,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,406,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

