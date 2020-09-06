Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 12.6%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 8,820,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cars.com stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

