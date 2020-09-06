Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE BRK.B opened at $218.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $159.50 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRK.B. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.