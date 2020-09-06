Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 30th total of 21,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE AM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 252,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 578,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

