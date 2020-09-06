Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Rises By 9.2%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.62. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

