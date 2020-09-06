Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) shares traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.59. 7,148,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,827,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

