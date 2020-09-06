Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 6.2%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.16. 2,714,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,480,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,813,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,030,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

