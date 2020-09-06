Short Interest in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Declines By 12.9%

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avangrid by 73.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

