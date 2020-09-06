Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 6.2%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.11. 1,018,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,517,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 263,987 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 216,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

