Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 248,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 62,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Audioeye alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audioeye Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.