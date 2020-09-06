Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Up 7.1%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.59. 1,010,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 393,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 275.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vera Bradley by 287.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 62.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

