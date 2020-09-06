IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 6.8% Higher

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.41. 115,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 71,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52).

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,020.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,903.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 41,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $61,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,651 shares of company stock worth $193,595.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 32.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.