Zacks Investment Research Upgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Buy

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 392.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of York Water by 174.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

