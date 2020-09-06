Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $13,866,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Verastem by 58.2% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,414,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $9,823,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

