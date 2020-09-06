Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $216.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

