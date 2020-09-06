JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $405.00

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

COST opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 627,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Analyst Recommendations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

