Craig Hallum Increases Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target to $8.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VUZI. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

VUZI stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

