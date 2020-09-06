JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $315.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.31.

NYSE COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

