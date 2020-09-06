Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

SITM opened at $69.35 on Friday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock worth $83,576,028. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,786,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth about $6,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sitime by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth about $5,318,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sitime by 427.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades York Water to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades York Water to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verastem to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verastem to Hold
Estee Lauder Companies PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James
Estee Lauder Companies PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Costco Wholesale Price Target to $405.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Costco Wholesale Price Target to $405.00
Craig Hallum Increases Vuzix Price Target to $8.00
Craig Hallum Increases Vuzix Price Target to $8.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cooper Companies Price Target to $315.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cooper Companies Price Target to $315.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report