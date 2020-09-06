Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

SITM opened at $69.35 on Friday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock worth $83,576,028. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,786,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth about $6,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sitime by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth about $5,318,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sitime by 427.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

