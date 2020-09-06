DA Davidson Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $73.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $73,179,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 595.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 274,491 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

