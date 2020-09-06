PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $58.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PVH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $63.42 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.