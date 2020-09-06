Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

