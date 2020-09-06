Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

