Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soliton by 52.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

