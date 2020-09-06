Bio-Rad Laboratories’ (BIO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $666.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $577.75.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $484.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

