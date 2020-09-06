Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

