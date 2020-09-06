Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $21.00.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,161 shares of company stock worth $120,004 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

