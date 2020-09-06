Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.10

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 3481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canon by 66.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

