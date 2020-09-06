Short Interest in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rises By 10.3%

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FDUS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

