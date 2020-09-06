ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.31

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 20803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

