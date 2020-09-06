Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $242.01

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $242.01, but opened at $225.05. Docusign shares last traded at $233.84, with a volume of 6,394 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

