Brokerages Expect GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.13 Million

Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) will announce sales of $260.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. GrafTech International reported sales of $420.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 514,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

