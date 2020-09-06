Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.49 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post $306.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.71 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $511.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,697,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,337,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after buying an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect GrafTech International Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.13 Million
Brokerages Expect GrafTech International Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.13 Million
Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.49 Million
Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.49 Million
Analysts Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.16 Million
Analysts Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.16 Million
USA Compression Partners LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.01 Million
USA Compression Partners LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.01 Million
HarborOne Bancorp Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million
HarborOne Bancorp Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report