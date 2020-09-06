Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post $306.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.71 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $511.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,697,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,337,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after buying an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

