USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report $162.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.27 million and the highest is $164.90 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $670.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.79 million to $675.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.53 million, with estimates ranging from $651.97 million to $660.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

