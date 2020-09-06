HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $65.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $236.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.75 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $227.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

