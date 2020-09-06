Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to post $8.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the lowest is $6.84 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $47.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 million to $50.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.78 million, with estimates ranging from $56.88 million to $84.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

