Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $277.00 million. Interface reported sales of $348.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of TILE opened at $7.01 on Friday. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Interface by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Interface by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

