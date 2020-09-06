$13.94 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce sales of $13.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.57 million and the highest is $14.32 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $57.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.62 million to $58.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $318,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.