Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Mplx reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

