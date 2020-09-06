$96.77 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $96.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $93.24 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $101.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $485.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $492.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500.96 million, with estimates ranging from $493.14 million to $507.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,880. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

