Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.11 million and the highest is $23.80 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $85.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $90.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.36 million, with estimates ranging from $74.52 million to $111.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

RC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 462,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 849,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

