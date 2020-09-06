Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AKBA stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

