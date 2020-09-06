Citigroup Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $12.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 226.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $4,128,000.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

