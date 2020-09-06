eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $37.36. eXp World shares last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $179,250.00. Insiders have sold 610,683 shares of company stock worth $18,377,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.44 and a beta of 3.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

