Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 1,357,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,490,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 178,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 174,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

